Heavy equipment is moving dirt on big projects from one end of the county to the other, from the much-anticipated Love’s truck stop in Sandersville to a road extension that is expected to attract new industry to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Airport business park. The Jones County Economic Development Authority has bee involved in all of the projects.
