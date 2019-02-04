First State Bank in Waynesboro announced three recent promotions.
Jeffrey B. Lacey has been promoted to chairman, president and CEO. A native of Kosciusko, Lacey is a graduate of Mississippi State University. He also attended the Mississippi School of Banking, ABA Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma, The Southeastern Commercial Lending School at Vanderbilt and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Lacey has more than 30 years of banking experience and has held several senior management positions at other Mississippi banks. He is active in a number of community and professional organizations, including the Mississippi Bankers Association and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Business and Industry Political Education Committee.
He and his wife Misty have two children, Grayson and Addie Hart.
Darron Dodd has been promoted to executive vice president for retail banking. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and the LSU Graduate School of Banking. He has been with the bank for six years.
Dodd currently serves as president of the Sertoma Club of Laurel and co-president of the Laurel Christian School PTO. He has coached youth sports in Jones County for more than 25 years.
He and his wife Lindsay have two children, Clark and Blair. They attend Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he serves as a Sunday school teacher and on the Session of Westminster Presbyterian Church as elder.
Amber Page has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager in Laurel. She is a graduate of West Jones High School and Jones County Junior College. She has been with the bank for fifteen years.
Page serves on the District 1 Title Committee for Jones County Schools. She is a volunteer at North Jones Elementary and volunteers for the United Way.
She and her husband Matthew have two children, Ella and Hudson. They attend First Baptist Church of Laurel, where she serves on several committees and as Awana Commander.
