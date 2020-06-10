Residents urged to report poor cellphone, internet service
•
Southern District Commissioner Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission is implementing a new program in South Mississippi called “Zap the Gap.”
The program allows residents to report areas where they lack cellphone coverage, high-speed internet service or natural gas service.
“Reliable cellphone and internet services have become so important to the lives of many Mississippians, especially to those in rural areas,” Maxwell said. “This program is designed to get direct feedback from the people who are actually impacted by these gaps, so that we can help service providers identify problem areas.”
Maxwell and the Public Service Commission wants to hear from anyone who lives in an area of South Mississippi that has poor cellphone coverage, lacks high-speed internet service or natural gas.
The Southern District staff will collect information from the consumer survey available at www.psc.ms.gov/south/ztg, or call 228-374-2160 for assistance.
The information provided in the surveys will assist the MSPSC in the goal of bringing affordable broadband internet access, dependable wireless coverage and natural gas service to everyone in the state.
