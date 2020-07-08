The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted to establish the “Connect Mississippi Committee” at its monthly docket meeting on Tuesday.
The committee will work to expand efforts to strengthen broadband services in Mississippi. Members of the committee will be appointed by the PSC Commissioners.
Another matter taken up by the commission included a vote to pass an order enabling the commission’s assistance and support to the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff in the administration of the Mississippi Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 Act. The act was created by the Legislature during the 2020 regular session. It makes grants available from the CARES Act to distribute to electric cooperatives and broadband providers with the goal of escalating broadband services to assist with distance learning, telemedicine and telework.
Six companies — Global Communications, Inc., Veracity Networks, LLC, Nobelbiz Inc., Perfect Pitch Technology, LLC, Intelligent Contacts, Inc., and Brightlink Communications — have been ordered to appear at the September docket meeting for failing to answer subpoenas for alleged violations of the Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act.
