Woman’s Life Insurance Society congratulated Danny Rasberry CLU and the Rasberry Producer Group, LLC of Laurel as recipient of the Woman’s Life 2021 Agency Builder of the Year award.
The annual award recognizes outstanding achievement in building and supporting agency growth and developing professional sales representatives as well as outstanding sales production and fraternal involvement. The Rasberry Producer Group was selected for the 2021 Agency Builder of the Year Award in recognition of its hard work to recruit new independent agents and develop them into writing agents for Woman’s Life.
“We are proud of the strong partnership we’ve built with the Rasberry Producer Group,” said Nicholas Radosta, director of Sales and Agency Development for Woman’s Life. “We work hard to support their success in the industry, and we appreciate their commitment to Woman’s Life and our mission of helping women build financial security for themselves and their families.”
Rasberry said, “I have had a great relationship with Nick Radosta since 2002. It continues today as he leads a powerful distribution operation at Woman’s Life. We’re thrilled to win this national award from an incredible carrier.
“Our agents throughout the U.S. love helping their clients save money and this is one of the most effective ways they can do that! We look forward to many more exciting years with Woman’s Life.”
The national president of Woman’s Life Christopher J. Martin also congratulated Rasberry on the “well-deserved” award..
“Danny and his team have developed a great group of agents serving communities across the United States,” Martin said. “We’re excited about the way this relatively new relationship is growing and the way their agents are fully engaged with supporting the Woman’s Life mission and member experience.”
The Raspberry Producer Group, based in Laurel, was established to help agents and agencies that are looking for ways to develop new concepts and processes in marketing and branding to build success. Built on a foundation of thoughtful agent and client relationships, Rasberry Producer Group works with 50 carriers and provides training opportunities tailored to each agent’s need. Learn more at Rasberrypg.com.
Woman’s Life Insurance Society was founded in Port Huron, Mich., in 1892 with a mission of helping women build financial security for themselves and their families and supporting their community outreach. To learn more, visit WomansLife.org.
