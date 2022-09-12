Ed Ritchey

Dixie Electric’s Ed “Bullet” Ritchey works on a power pole. (Photo submitted)

 

After 40 years of service to Dixie Electric, serviceman Ed “Bullet” Ritchey has retired.

Ritchey came to work for Dixie Electric in 1982 in the meter room as a meter repairman. In his early years, Ritchey’s job consisted of testing and repairing meters. In April 1988, Ritchey moved to work on the line crew as an equipment operator, and in 2005, he transitioned to lineman, building and maintaining the electric lines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.