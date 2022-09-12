After 40 years of service to Dixie Electric, serviceman Ed “Bullet” Ritchey has retired.
Ritchey came to work for Dixie Electric in 1982 in the meter room as a meter repairman. In his early years, Ritchey’s job consisted of testing and repairing meters. In April 1988, Ritchey moved to work on the line crew as an equipment operator, and in 2005, he transitioned to lineman, building and maintaining the electric lines.
“Ed has always been a very dedicated employee,” said Pat McCarthy, operations manager at Dixie Electric. “He has always been ready to respond when called and has worked many long days and nights for Dixie Electric’s members. I count Ed as a longtime friend and coworker, and I wish him a long and enjoyable retirement.”
In 2007, Ritchey accepted a position as a serviceman in Laurel, where he remained until retirement this year.
“Ed was a very good serviceman and was well-liked and respected by members throughout the areas he worked in because of his dedication and willingness to help them,” said General Manager Randy Smith. “He was always willing and available to help, whether on call or not. He developed a great knowledge of the system. He knew how the system was fed, where the breakers and open points were, and how to get around to areas where access was difficult.”
Ritchey saw a lot of change in his four decades on the job.
“The biggest change I’ve seen at Dixie Electric during my 40 years is the installation of fiber-optic cable,” he said. “I will miss the friends I’ve made throughout the years, from my coworkers to our members.”
In addition to his service to Dixie Electric, Ritchey also serves his community by being an active member of the Powers Volunteer Fire Department.
Ritchey plans to enjoy every day of retirement and wants to travel to several national parks, maximize his family time, pursue current hobbies and create new ones.
“It’s been an honor to work with my fellow coworkers at Dixie Electric through the years, and I have enjoyed my time here,” he said.
Ritchey resides in Laurel with his wife Susan and has two children, Nathan and Hayley.
