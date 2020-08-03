Jennifer Rogers of Ellisville has been hired by Hattiesburg-based law firm Lowrey and Fortner, P.A., as a criminal defense and family law attorney.
She attended the University of Mississippi and received her bachelor’s degree in political science in 2000, graduating cum laude, in addition to completing a year of independent study on Native American legal issues and studying comparative politics abroad at King’s College in London. She continued her studies at the University of Mississippi School of Law, graduating in 2002 with her Juris Doctorate.
Rogers started her legal career with Hinds County Chancellors Patricia Wise and Denise Owens as their law clerk and most recently served as senior staff attorney for the 10th Chancery Court District in Hattiesburg for more than eight years. During her time there, she presided over cases as Special Master. She also oversaw the state’s first multi-county district implementation of MEC (Mississippi Electronic Courts) and spearheaded the early implementation of the GAP Act as a pilot district.
Rogers is a member of the South Central Mississippi Bar Association, a member of the Jones County Bar Association and a life member of the Laurel Junior Auxiliary.
She and her husband Noel, who was recently appointed District 2 Jones County Justice Court judge, live in Ellisville with their two teenage children and attend Ellisville First United Methodist Church.
