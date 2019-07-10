School supplies were added to the list of eligible items for the annual Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday, which is set for July 26-27.
In 2009, the Mississippi Legislature enacted a Sales Tax Holiday for the retail sales of clothing and footwear. With the passage of Senate Bill 2955 during the 2019 legislative session, school supplies were added to the list of items that are sales tax exempt. In order to qualify, each item must cost less than $100.
“The original bill did not include school supplies. It took eight years to get it passed,” said Republican state Sen. Walter Michel, who authored the bill. “In order to get the bill passed, we included clothing and footwear… items that everyone could use. This year, crayons, erasers, pens, pencils, notebooks, lunchboxes, textbooks, backpacks and many more items are included,” said the Senator who represents Madison and Hinds Counties.
For a complete list of tax-free items included in this year’s Sales Tax Holiday, visit the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website at WWW.DOR.MS.GOV.
