Kayla Sherman has been promoted to Deposit Services Officer at Community Bank in Laurel, announced Scott Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region.
A native of Laurel, Sherman recently served as Deposit Services Assistant. She has been in banking for eight years. In her new role, Sherman will provide daily support with compliance, regulatory guidelines and operating guidance to CSRs and tellers.
Sherman is a graduate of William Carey University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
She and her husband Brad have one son, Aiden. They are members of Antioch Methodist Church in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.