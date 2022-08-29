The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport is continuing to be served by SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, with twice-daily flights to Houston.
“We are confident that the SkyWest is working diligently to address industry-wide pilot-staffing challenges, and we anticipate the service to Houston to remain for the foreseeable future,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the airport.
SkyWest has served the Pine Belt for the past eight years, Heanue said, and he encouraged the community to continue using Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport (PIB). “SkyWest has been a great partner with this airport, and we will continue partnering with them to provide quality air service to the travelers in the Pine Belt,” he said.
In March, Heanue announced that SkyWest was planning to terminate service at 29 regional airports nationwide, including Hattiesburg-Laurel, in response to a nation-wide pilot shortage.
“We expect no changes in the next 90 days,” Heanue said at the time, adding that efforts were underway to identify a replacement carrier. “The transition process could take until the end of the year, and SkyWest has committed to do its best to serve us until that transition can smoothly occur.”
The 29 airports affected are all Essential Air Service airports. The federal government’s EAS program provides subsidies to airlines that operate air service into smaller airports that are vital to economic strength in their communities.
For PIB reservations, go to www.united.com or call United at 1-800-864-8331.
