During its open meeting on Monday, Chairman Dane Maxwell and fellow Public Service Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a slight rate decrease for Mississippi Power customers. It’s the third for Mississippi Power customers since Maxwell took office in January.
“Any time we can reduce rates for customers, I consider it an accomplishment,” Maxwell said. “We’ve worked hard over the past eight months to put downward pressure on all of the utility rates, and we will continue to do so.”
This rate decrease will result in approximately 2 cents per 1,000 kWh for residential customers serviced by Mississippi Power. Customers can expect to see the decrease reflected in the October billing cycle.
