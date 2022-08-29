With the Pearl River expected to crest this week and recent flash flooding throughout the state, some homeowners are questioning whether they have flood insurance.
Homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flooding, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney reminded residents in a press release. That is a separate policy available through private companies or the National Flood Insurance Program. It typically takes 30 days for a flood policy to go into effect.
At last check, there were about 75,000 flood policies — NFIP and private insurance policies combined — in place. That represents less than three percent of the state population based on 2021 Census estimates.
Now is the time to prepare for the Pearl River crest, Chaney said.
“Document your belongings by taking pictures and writing down descriptions of the items and how much they cost,” he said. “This will make filing a claim easier and faster.
“If you experienced flash flooding this week and already have flood insurance, file an insurance claim as soon as possible. Once it is safe to return to your property, document any damage with photos and videos. You should also prepare a list of damaged items in your home and photograph those items as well.”
While the Mississippi Insurance Department does not regulate the NFIP, MID will assist consumers who have experienced flooding. For insurance-related questions, call your agent or call MID at 1-800-562-2957 or email consumer@mid.ms.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.