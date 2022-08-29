With the Pearl River expected to crest this week and recent flash flooding throughout the state, some homeowners are questioning whether they have flood insurance.

Homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flooding, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney reminded residents in a press release. That is a separate policy available through private companies or the National Flood Insurance Program. It typically takes 30 days for a flood policy to go into effect.

