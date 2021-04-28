McLaurin Carpets in Soso had its grand reopening last Thursday after the store was heavily damaged more than a year ago in the Easter tornadoes. From left, Stacey Crandall, River Fowler, Justin McCarty, co-owner David McLaurin, Chad McLaurin, Terry McLaurin, Ted Brown, Ruth Compton, Cody Crandall, Kim Riley, Cody Laird, Gary Smith and co-owner Herschel Bragg Jr.
(Submitted photo)
