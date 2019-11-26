For the third time in four years, Southern Pipe & Supply has been selected to the “Top 100 Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in America” list by Fortune magazine. The Meridian-based company’s national honor comes on the heels of being recognized as “The Best Place to Work in Mississippi” by the Mississippi Business Journal for a record 12th time.
Southern Pipe and Supply has more than 115 locations in seven states — including Laurel — and is the largest privately-owned distributor of plumbing, heating, air-conditioning (HVAC), industrial, mechanical and waterworks materials in the Southeast. Southern Pipe and Supply is the only distributor in the United States to have been selected to the Fortune list.
To be considered for this honor, companies must submit an application documenting more than 200 data points describing their human resource programs and practices. Fortune compiles this list annually with its research partner Great Place to Work.
This award is given based on anonymous feedback from employees. In Fortune’s analysis of the company, the top two reasons employees gave for ranking Southern Pipe and Supply so high were the “remarkable sense of family” and “working with people that care for each other.”
To learn more about the Great Place to Work certification, go to GreatPlacetoWork.com
