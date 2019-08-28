SouthGroup Insurance Services, an independent insurance agency with 22 branch offices throughout Mississippi, recently made a donation to the South Central Health Care Foundation.
SouthGroup hosted its 11th annual Make a Difference 5K and Fun Run in Ridgeland to raise funds for non-profit healthcare organizations. More than 400 runners and walkers from all over the state, including Laurel, participated in this year’s race.
Since the first race in 2009, SouthGroup has raised and contributed over $300,000 to Friends of Children’s Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. This year, the SouthGroup Board of Directors made the decision to also make contributions in various locations throughout the state, such as Laurel, in which SouthGroup operates branch offices.
Proceeds raised were donated to the South Central Health Care Foundation. Funds will be used to provide health education resources to individuals in our community. South Central Health Care Foundation thanks SouthGroup of Laurel for their generous donation.
South Central Health Care Foundation is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide healthcare services and educational resources through health screenings, support groups, community assistance and healthcare educational opportunities.
If you are interested in how you can provide support to the South Central Health Care Foundation, please contact Becky Collins at bcollins@scrmc.com or visit scrmc.com/community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.