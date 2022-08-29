SouthGroup Insurance Services, with an office in Laurel, has been selected by Insurance Journal as one of the Top 100 Privately-Held Insurance Agencies. The listing is ranked by total 2021 property and casualty insurance premiums written. The annual report is a glimpse at some of the nation’s top privately-held independent agencies and brokerages.
SouthGroup is a Mississippi-owned company with administrative headquarters in Ridgeland and offices in 21 locations across the state. Brad Kent, president of SouthGroup in Laurel, said he is pleased with the honor. “It recognizes not only the volume of premium we write, which is mostly in Mississippi, but also our ability to provide our clients with an array of preferential choices for their insurance requirements,” he said.
