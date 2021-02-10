The Mississippi Senate approved a bill this week that would expand connectivity and accessibility of reliable, high-speed Internet across the state, according to a press release from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s office. Senate Bill 2798 allows energy companies to lease “dark fiber,” or fiber deployed along power grids currently unused for mass internet connectivity, to any Internet Service Provider.
All revenue derived from leasing the fiber would reduce electric costs to ratepayers, according to the bill, which has now moved to the House for consideration.
“Reaching the last mile down the last gravel road in every community is an education issue, an economic development issue and a health-care issue,” Hosemann said. “We can help change the trajectory of Mississippi by simply lighting up infrastructure which already exists throughout much of our state.”
Sen. Joel Carter, a Republican whose district is on the Gulf Coast, authored the bill.
“A major driver for me in authoring this legislation is the next generation of Mississippi leaders,” he said. “Increasing connectivity opens the rest of the world to our children. We saw the importance of Internet access grow during the pandemic, and it is only going to increase from here.”
The legislation is part of a series of efforts aimed at increasing broadband accessibility in Mississippi. Senate Bill 2559, also authored by Carter and passed by the Senate on Wednesday, allows the Public Service Commission to contract with federal agencies to provide a better map of broadband availability.
During the 2020 Legislative Session, the Legislature enacted a $75 million program to build out fiber and increase connectivity in the state using federal Coronavirus Relief Funds. Grant recipients, including electric cooperatives and others, matched the money for a total investment of $150 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.