Eric Surrett has recently been promoted to senior vice president in Community Bank’s Laurel office, said Scott Pickering, Community Bank CEO for the Pine Belt Region.
A native of Laurel, Surrett recently served as vice president and has been in the banking industry for four years. In his new role, Surrett will continue to manage and grow his loan and deposit portfolio as well as customer relationships within the Jones County market and surrounding areas.
