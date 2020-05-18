Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson accepted a donation of medical face masks from Taiwan on behalf of the state.
Director General Peter Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston presented Gipson with a box of medical face masks to represent the 100,000 masks that Taiwan has donated to the state to defend against COVID-19.
The donated masks have been delivered to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and are currently in the supply chain.
Taiwan is sending an additional 10,000 N95 masks. Mississippi is one of the first states to receive the additional contribution of N95 masks from Taiwan.
