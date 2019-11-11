Sawyer Taylor of Laurel has been promoted to vice president at Community Bank in Laurel, said Scott Pickering, CEO for the bank’s Pine Belt region.
Taylor recently served as assistant vice president and has been in banking for nearly three years. In his new role, Taylor will be responsible for overseeing deposit and loan relationships.
Taylor is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness minoring in business administration and economics. He is a member of Rotary Club of Laurel and attends Crosspointe Community Church in Laurel.
