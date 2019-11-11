TEC, based in Bay Springs, aquired FailSafe Security from Fail Telecommunications Corporation effective Nov. 1. TEC will acquire all FailSafe Security assets and customer contracts, and the merged business will continue to operate under the TEC Security brand.
“We are eager to serve our new TEC Security Customers with excellent security and monitoring applications,” said Joey F. Garner, executive vice president at TEC. “I am confident that our technicians and customer relations teams will ensure a smooth transition during the next few weeks. We are excited about this addition to our current customer base, and we look forward to continued quality care and support for all our dedicated subscribers.”
TEC Security provides uninterrupted residential and business monitoring, surveillance.
For more information, visit TEC.com.
