TEC is announcing a collaborative agreement with Southern Pine Electric to provide Fast Fiber Internet to many of Mississippi’s unserved or underserved areas. With the endeavor, TEC and Southern Pine will cooperate to expand the availability of fiber internet, voice and security solutions to homes and businesses in the Southern Pine service area.
Together, TEC and Southern Pine will narrow the digital divide in rural Mississippi, providing high-speed internet access for students, parents and businesses across their service regions, TEC officials said. Planning for this “ambitious project” is under way, with construction expected to begin in 2021.
“This endeavor ushers in a new era for our company,” said Joey F. Garner, executive vice president of TEC. “I am pleased and excited that through alliance with Southern Pine, we will be able to fulfill important needs for our Mississippi communities. TEC has a strong history of being a front-runner in the communications world, and we look forward to many more years leading the way for improved quality of life with the introduction of fiber internet to our rural neighbors.”
TEC has provided telecommunications services to rural areas in the Southeast for nearly a century and was the first provider to introduce internet options to its rural markets more than 20 years ago. TEC serves more than 20,000 customers throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Tennessee with dependable internet and voice service.
“I am proud that TEC, which is a company with deep roots in our state, recognizes what our members have to offer and is committed to improving their quality of life,” Don Jordan, president and CEO of Southern Pine Electric.
Southern Pine Electric was chartered in 1938 and is one of the largest electric cooperatives in the country with more than 10,000 miles of line and 65,000 meters. Southern Pine is dedicated to providing safe, reliable electric services to its members.
