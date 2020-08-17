TEC’s fiber optic broadband installation project is 100 percent complete for the west side of the Lake Eddins community, company officials announced.
“Fiber broadband typically is only available in big cities, and we are excited to offer this future-proof technology to those living and working in the Lake Eddins area,” TEC Executive Vice President Joey Garner said. “TEC will continue working to ensure its customers have access to the best, most advanced technology available.”
TEC launched the project in mid-June and has recently completed the fiber construction. The project connects 186 homes and businesses and includes more than 7 miles of fiber.
Garner called fiber the “gold standard” for broadband, saying it provides residents and businesses with access to the fastest, most advanced internet technology available. Fiber optic broadband is a “future-proof technology” that increases property values and improves the quality of life, with access to health care through telemedicine, more educational opportunities through distance learning, increased opportunities for working from home and economic development, and better video streaming and gaming.
TEC has invested in and maintains approximately 3,700 miles of copper and over 1,300 miles of fiber in its rural markets.
For more information, visit www.TEC.com
