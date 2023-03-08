Bay Springs-based TEC completed construction a project in Scott County that will provide access to high-speed internet service to 850 residents.
TEC was one of 386 companies in the November 2020 to be awarded part of $9 billion for the provision of broadband internet to rural Mississippi. TEC will fund the building and delivery of broadband access to Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties.
