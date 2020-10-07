Bay Springs Telephone Co. will expand broadband fiber service in Jasper, Jones, Newton, Lauderdale and Smith counties thanks to a $4.69 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach and local officials were in Bay Springs to celebrate the award of the USDA ReConnect Program grant for the Bay Springs Telephone Co. to construct 116 miles of broadband fiber in the five counties.
“The ReConnect Program grant funds will help provide high-speed internet e-Connectivity to thousands of Mississippians across five rural counties,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m excited that this important USDA Rural Utility Service investment will benefit households, businesses, farms and our essential public safety, community services, educational, and health-care facilities.”
She commended the Bay Springs Telephone Company for applying successfully for the grant, which will be matched with $1.56 million in nonfederal funding. The overall $6.25 million project will allow the company to expand internet service beyond the 5,238 customers currently receiving internet service.
The ReConnect Program, administered by the USDA Rural Development Rural Utility Service, is a broadband pilot program created by Congress to provide USDA Rural Development financing and funding options (loans, grants and loan/grant combinations) for broadband deployment in rural areas that lack sufficient access to broadband. The CARES Act provided an additional $100 million for grants under the ReConnect Program.
“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has prioritized connecting America’s rural communities to this essential infrastructure,” Ibach said. “When rural America thrives, all of America thrives, and expanding access to this critical infrastructure will help ensure rural America prospers for years to come.”
