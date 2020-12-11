The Polkville Community in Smith County will soon enjoy the benefits of TEC’s new fiber broadband network. Construction is underway with crews installing fiber optic cable on Smith County Road 36.
TEC plans to complete the buildout in early second quarter of 2021. This project is the start of a seven-phase build across the Pine Belt area that will cover 106 square miles, with TEC investing just under ten million dollars in fiber internet infrastructure.
With fiber internet from TEC, residents can telecommute, access digital learning, work with physicians by telemedicine, and stream online video services. The newly gained fiber access will change the economic landscape for local Polkville area businesses, allowing them to have more efficient production of goods and services with a reliable and fast internet connection.
“I am thrilled for TEC to introduce fast fiber internet to our neighbors in Smith county,” TEC Executive Vice President Joey F. Garner said. “We are ready to connect people with friends, family, and the world through dependable broadband internet applications. TEC is dedicated to bridging the broadband gap in our state and committed to improving daily activities with increased internet opportunities.”
