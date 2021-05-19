TEC is collaborating with the Federal Communications Commissions under the new Emergency Broadband Benefit program to help lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for a limited time.
The fund set aside $3.2 billion to assist in covering the cost of internet service for eligible households. This program provides a discount of up to a $50 per month toward broadband service. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria:
• Has an income that is at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;
• Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-20 or 2020-21 school year;
• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
• Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
For more information, visit www.TEC.com.
