TEC announced recently that Joey F. Garner, executive vice president, has been selected as one of nine new members of the Mississippi Forum of the International Women’s Forum.
Membership in the International Women’s Forum is by invitation and is influenced by definitive international standards. Members are committed to bettering global leadership today and cultivating women leaders of tomorrow. Mississippi's Forum has existed since the early 1990s and presently includes about 50 women from around the state.
“I am honored to be invited as a new member of IWF MS.”Garner said. “I look forward to meeting the group of women from across our state. This organization offers an amazing opportunity for our voices to be heard, and further the pathway making an impact on our great state.”
The purpose of the IWF MS is to bring together a statewide, diverse group of influential women of significant and diverse accomplishments and to provide them with a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences so that they may be made aware of their counterparts in other fields and ascertain mutual interests and attitudes.
“This is an affirmation that a woman can be respected for many roles in life — business executive, wife and mother. I feel very blessed and honored,” Garner said.
Founded in 1923, TEC has a single vision — connecting people. As an innovative and independent company based in Mississippi, TEC is committed to delivering reliable, customized communication services across the Southeast. In addition to offices in Mississippi, TEC also has offices in Tennessee, Alabama, and Louisiana.
For more information, see TEC.com.
