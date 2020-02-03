TEC is bringing fiber-optic internet to rural Jasper County by this spring, company officials said.
“We are thrilled to bring Fast Fiber Internet to our neighbors in Vossburg and Paulding," said Joey F. Garner, executive vice president of the company. "TEC’s history began in Bay Springs, and for nearly 100 years, we have been building and strengthening our communities by providing excellent voice and internet connections.
"We look forward to serving our local communities with exceptional care and support."
Gigabit speed internet will be available in early March to 111 residences along County Roads 50314, 3121, 3921, 50311, 5039, 5037 and Highway 503.
Founded in 1923 in Bay Springs, TEC also has offices in Tennessee, Alabama and Louisiana and is recognized as having Smart Rural Communities by the Rural Broadband Association.
For more information, visit TEC.com.
