TEC, a Bay Springs-based fiber broadband provider, will bring fast fiber internet to more than 23,000 families and businesses in rural Mississippi after being awarded more than $40 million to help reach that goal.
TEC is one of 386 competing companies in the recent Federal Communications Commission auction, which awarded $9 billion for the provision of broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas throughout the United States. TEC won more than $41.2 million in funding to build and deliver broadband access to Jasper, Covington, Smith, Copiah, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott and Simpson counties. With TEC’s additional investment exceeding $54.6 million, the total project cost will be almost $96 million in total build-out and construction and expand TEC’s fiber network to improve communication, commerce, education and quality of life for many rural Mississippians.
TEC is the only Mississippi-based company to independently obtain this scale of funding. This investment enables TEC to connect more of Mississippi to the fastest, most consistent internet available, improving the quality of daily activities such as streaming, shopping and gaming. Fast Fiber Internet also offers people enhanced opportunities to work from home, earn educational credits and receive needed medical care through telemedicine.
TEC will construct 2,100 miles of fiber over the next six years to connect homes and businesses to Fast Fiber Internet. Engineering plans are under way, and construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2021. Interested customers can submit their information to www.TEC.com/SignUp to request access to Fast Fiber Internet.
Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Sade Maxwell added, “I'm incredibly excited about TEC's success in the recent FCC auction and what these funds will bring to their customers and potentially new customers. “Mississippi is truly leading the nationwide charge on broadband expansion, and it's because of partnerships like this and companies like TEC that invest in expanding their services.
“I’m very proud of TEC, and I look forward to seeing the results of these investments. We stand ready to partner with TEC on any expansion projects in the future."
TEC has invested in and maintains more than 1,500 miles of fiber in its rural markets. The company has been a forerunner in providing telecommunications services to rural America and was the first to bring internet options to many rural markets more than 20 years ago. For more information, visit
