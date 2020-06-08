A local eatery that has been in Laurel for more than 35 years is closing as a result of COVID-19, the owner announced on Facebook.
“I always said I wouldn’t close until God closed the door,” Teresa Davis wrote. “I believe the pandemic was his answer that it was time to close that chapter in my life.”
Teresa’s Family Table in the 2200 block of Highway 15 North had been providing curb-side service to customers since the governor’s shelter-in-place order in mid-March, but she made the decision to close for good last week.
“God has blessed me to be in business since 1974,” Davis wrote. “I took a leap of faith with a personal loan from Commercial National Bank for $2,000, and as they say, the rest is history.”
She recalled delivering wedding cakes to churches “from Vicksburg to New Orleans” and noted that her sister Kim would “keep my legacy alive” at Sweet Magnolia’s Bakery while her son Michael and daughter Jenna would continue to work at Davis Catering Company.
“I’m sure I will continue to put my two cents’ worth to each of them,” she joked.
Her casseroles will still be available at Sweet Magnolia’s and she “may even decorate a few more cakes,” she wrote.
“But one thing is for sure — it was the adventure of a lifetime and I love and thank each of you for being in my life,” Davis concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.