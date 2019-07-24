The First Bancshares, Inc., holding company for The First, announced the signing of an agreement and Plan of Merger with First Florida Bancorp, Inc., parent company of First Florida Bank, pursuant to which First Bancshares has agreed to acquire FFB.
Under the terms of the agreement, FFB will be merged with and into First Bancshares. Upon consummation of the Merger, each FFB shareholder will receive (i) $5.20 in cash and (ii) 0.257 of a share of First Bancshares’ common stock in exchange for each share of FFB stock.
The aggregate merger is valued at approximately $85 million, based on 6,395,812 shares of FFB common stock outstanding, 152,500 in-the-money incentive stock options to purchase shares of FFB common stock, and FBMS’ 10-day average closing price of $30.30 per share as of July 17, 2019.
At June 30, 2019, FFB had approximately $451 million in consolidated assets, $255 million in loans, $387 million in deposits and $48 million in consolidated stockholders’ equity. FFB serves the areas of Destin, Fort Walton, Crestview and Panama City, Fla., through six full-service offices and one loan-production office. The transaction will further the company’s regional expansion plan and add additional market share within the state of Florida. Additional information regarding FFB is available on the website for First Florida Bank: https://www.firstflbank.com.
The agreement and merger has been approved by the Boards of Directors of First Bancshares and FFB. The closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2019, is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of FFB.
Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will have approximately $4 billion in total assets, $3.2 billion in total deposits and $2.6 billion in total loans. The company will have 78 locations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
“First Florida is a well- respected, premier financial institution and we are thrilled to be joining forces with Frank Burge and his team,” said M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, president and CEO of First Bancshares and The First.
