Houston will be the new destination for twice-daily flights from Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport starting on July 1 and tickets will go on sale through United Airlines starting today (Saturday) at united.com.
That’s because United Airlines, which has a hub in Houston, is taking over the service for American Airlines on July 1. Until then, the daily flights from PIB will go to Dallas.
Read more details about the deal on the Leader-Call’s next Business Page.
