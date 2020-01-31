Jones County’s history is steeped in our natural resources, with timber as the earliest asset that took us on the road toward progress.
Recently on New Year’s Eve, there was tribute paid to the early timber industry when a giant pine cone was lowered as the clock began to strike leading to New Year’s Day in downtown Laurel. Once known as the “Yellow Pine Capital of the World,” Laurel’s rich timber resources led people here to use those assets as a basis for multiple business locations.
Even today, we have companies such as Masonite and Morgan Brothers and sawmills and pallet companies that produce wood products and employ hundreds of our residents.
What is not often mentioned, though, is that there are numerous other companies in Jones County that support the timber industry. Some of those supporting industries were even started because of the timber here. From machining and trucking to timber-cutting, hundreds, if not thousands of people are currently employed in the Pine Belt in the timber industry.
I own a good tract of forest land and find that investing in land, when the price is right, is an excellent investment both as real estate and to grow timber as a “cash crop.” But you’ve got to know how to do that. In my business, it is my experience that you never sell right and you always buy right.
Recently, I visited with Tom Chambers, owner of Chambers Forest Management in Laurel, and one of the leading local experts on forestry and timber management and sales. Our conversation was enlightening and points out relevant things a person needs to know if they want to make money in the timber-growing business.
First, Tom pointed out that timber IS a good investment, although the price has been relatively flat since about 2005. Second, he said that you have to have the right elements together to grow pine timber. The land and soil type is the first element, then accessibility (to get to the timber and get it out of the forest) and then the proximity to a mill to process that timber. Without those three things, you’re not likely to make a good investment. A great thing to remember about timber-growing and pricing is you don’t have to sell. You can wait years until the prices get better and your timber will be growing all that time.
Another element that has to be considered is the price of the land. I personally believe that a good price to pay for good cut-over land would be in the $800-an-acre range, but all the elements mentioned previously have to be in place.
Tom also mentioned that both Jones and Jasper have some of the best pine timber-growing land in the world.
The process of growing timber includes thinning the trees on every fifth row after 15 years and continuing to do that. Five to seven years later, you would thin out the rest of the trees. In about 30-35 years, the trees should be mature and at mill specifications and they’d be clear cut. A thing to remember is that investing in pine timber is a long-term project and needs to be managed properly — pine timber for 30 years and hardwood timber for 50 years — until maturity.
There are three times that a growth of pine timber needs to be thinned: first it can be cut as pulpwood, then as chip-in-saw and then as logs.
There are many other things involved in managing a timber investment, too. You’ve got to replant once you clear cut and it needs to be done at the right time of the year. You’ve got to know when to use a herbicide (called “to release”). Herbicide is used to kill undergrowth and unwanted trees and is mostly done by air. And you often need an expert to guide you through the processes.
For me, the per-acre timber production today has greatly increased due to the planting of “third generation” trees. They are grown in a nursery, like azaleas, and planted in rows like corn. To plant this way will generate about $3,000 per acre in 30 years, but to let natural regeneration occur will bring about $800 per acre. That’s a big difference! Which would you want?
I’ve also been told that if you have 1,000 acres of mature, mill-ready timber, you can cut 40 acres plus some thinning to generate about $100,000 per year forever. I can’t prove this, but it sounds reasonable, although “forever” is a long, long time.
Tom Chambers also said that the number of mills in our area to process pine has dropped to about one-third the number of what was here in the 1980s.
Tom’s knowledge of Masonite was interesting and he said that Masonite once owned more than 265,000 acres of land around here. When that land went on the market in about 1984, it sold for about $200-$250 an acre.
Masonite Corp., one of the largest wood products employers in our area, is headquartered in Tampa, Fla., but was founded here in Laurel, where it was patented in 1924 by William H. Mason. Mason was a friend and protégé of Thomas Edison. Mass production began in 1929 and it was used for doors, roofing, walls, desktops and canoes. Although it was sometimes used for house siding, it is no longer. There are more than 9,000 employees of Masonite worldwide, and today it is the only company that makes doors for both the residential and architectural markets.
I had the opportunity to visit with Mark Morgan, one of the owners of Morgan Brothers Millwork, Inc., in Laurel, and to learn about the business that uses all types of wood in the construction of cabinet doors, moulding and drawer boxes. Along with Mark and his son Thomas, I toured their facility on Bruce Avenue in Laurel and saw their production capabilities, which were impressive.
Using a variety of hardwood purchased from all around the country, Morgan Brothers has been in business since 1980 and is family-owned and family-run. The customized-to-order goods are beautifully crafted and in much demand throughout the United States.
The variety of wood they use is literally widespread, including rustic alder, African, ash, basswood, beech, cherry, knotty cypress, white pine and southern yellow pine, hickory, pecan, red oak, white oak, walnut and more. Their knowledge of those woods makes them experts in not only what they make, but in how the woods will look once they’re finished out in homes and businesses.
Their manufacturing process includes the use of modern technology to cut and process wood into components that make the cabinet doors, moulding and drawer boxes. Computerized machines are also used in their shipping and billing.
Since I’m aware of our nation’s critical shortage of labor, as well as Jones County’s shortage, I asked Mark and Thomas about their employee base and their need for new employees. Mark pointed out that the aging population is driving small cabinet-makers out of business, and the oftentimes lack of “soft skills” make finding new employees harder and harder. While they currently employ approximately 140 people, it was noted that “co-op” programs in high schools and the potential for apprenticeship and internship programs could help with labor-shortage issues. (We will look more closely into the labor shortage in future columns.)
Now to some facts about Mississippi’s forests. About 65 percent of our state’s land is in forests, which totals more than 19 million acres. The value of our annual timber harvest exceeds $1 billion. The economic impact of the timber industry is over $7 billion a year. There are about 120,000 jobs that are rooted in the industry.
A little-broadcast fact shows that Mississippi’s forest landowners, who are mostly private and non-corporate owners, collected more than $630 million for their standing timber in 2007.
Does this bring to mind any thoughts about one of our earliest industries?
Some have said that we should find a way to “honor” our forestry roots and have suggested a “Forestry & Timber Museum” that would not just serve that purpose but also become another reason for visitors to come spend their time here. A new dollar coming into our economy through tourism is said to “turn over” about four times.
Are there other ways we can promote our timber and forestry industries and resources that may lead to further economic progress and more jobs? How do employers train people for these jobs and for the jobs of the future?
Thanks to Tom Chambers, and Mark and Thomas Morgan for helping with this column and lending their expertise.
•
Dr. Doug Tillery is a dentist, entrepreneur, property developer and owner of Tillery Properties and Tillery Rental, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.