Plans put in place for even bigger ’21 and beyond
•
When the pandemic first struck, it appeared that even matching the previous year’s tourism tax take would be an impossible feat. But thanks to the constant clop of feet on the sidewalks of America’s “Home Town,” the city surpassed 2019-20’s fiscal year’s revenue.
“The city was expecting a huge drop in sales tax and tourism sales tax collections and started preparing for the worse-case scenario,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “Instead, the city not only met, but exceeded its budget for sales tax and tourism tax.”
Sales tax was up over the last year by almost $100,000 — from $9,177,031 in 2019 to $9,272,025 in 2020. Tourism sales tax showed an increase of more than $51,000 — from $1,778,467 in 2019 to $1,830,318 in 2020.
“We actually finished 2020 stronger than we did in 2019,” Magee said. “That shows the resilience of the people of Laurel and Jones County.
That was a pleasant surprise, Magee noted, but the city is poised to do even better this year and in the future, if things go as planned.
The Parks and Recreation Department made the most of the downtime at the Sportsplex, doing some much-needed repairs and maintenance, Magee said. The Dixie Youth World Series that was scheduled for the summer of 2020 was rescheduled for the summer of 2021, and that’s expected to be a boost to the local economy.
The construction of the Elvin Ulmer Eightplex is also getting under way, and that will be a boon for the community, too, opening up the popular facility to host even more tournaments that attract more tourists.
The $7 million complex is being built alongside the original Laurel Sportsplex on Highway 84 West, using funds from the same 2-cent tourism tax that helped fund the original facility nearly a quarter-century ago.
“We’ve never been able to offer girls’ softball here because we’ve never had an official softball complex,” said Ulmer, who is director of the Parks and Rec Department. “We’ve tried to host softball tournaments in the past on our baseball fields, but our Dixie Youth baseball program is one of the largest in the state, and they keep those fields pretty tied up, so it’s been an ongoing process. But now we’re going to be able to take care of our softball people as well.”
The new complex will be comprised of eight fields. Four will be built at a 300-foot length to accommodate adult leagues, and the other four will be 220 feet in distance for youth leagues. The city plans to organize leagues for men, women, children, co-eds, churches and even industrial teams. The facilities will also be used to host larger tournaments comprised of teams from other areas.
“This will be a state-of-the-art facility,” Ulmer said. “It’s going to probably end up being roughly a $7 million complex that will be an attractive destination for both locals and tourists.”
The department often receives phone calls requesting it to host tournaments and travel ball events, but the Sportsplex often can’t accommodate those requests.
“All that is fixing to change,” Ulmer said. “I’ve told them to give us a little bit because we’re working on it. We’re about to be able to bring a lot of people to the city of Laurel.”
When tourists do come, Magee wants them to see why Laurel earned the nickname “The City Beautiful.” He challenged city workers to do a better job of making it shine.
“The city of Laurel is on national television every week, and we are hoping to put on our best face,” he said. “Some locations in this city are not our best face. We have people call and email each week wanting to come to Laurel to live, or some just to visit, because of the ‘Home Town’ show.
“All over this city, in most neighborhoods, there are trashy yards, there are junk cars, there is indoor furniture on front porches, there are cars parked in the yards, there is laundry on fences. It took me three months once to get a junk car door out of a yard on 10th Avenue, and when they removed the door, the tires I had reported are still in the yard.
“We need to do better. Every week I have citizens and elected officials complaining to me about the appearance of the neighborhoods. Some of the property owners said … we had ordinances to take care of all these issues. I agree, we have ordinances and we need to enforce them.”
With almost 300 people on the payroll, the city is the 15th largest employer in the county, Magee noted. All employees need to remember that they work for the taxpayers and they should strive to deliver outstanding service to residents and visitors.
“Every employee must remember that the City of Laurel is a taxpayer-supported entity,” Magee said,“and the citizens of the city paying those taxes should receive the best possible quality and highest standard of service possible.”
The Inspection Department issued 927 building permits for the year with a value of $30,317,381, and 149 new business licenses were applied for in 2020, up from 115 the previous year. All of that despite the pandemic, too, which was encouraging, Magee said.
All city departments need to work to “exceed customers’ expectations” and to “assist new business owners with obtaining a business license.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.