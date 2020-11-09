More than $15 million has been infused into Mississippi's economy through unclaimed property returns since January, State Treasurer David McRae announced.
“We know every penny matters to Mississippi families right now, so there has rarely been a more important time to return unclaimed property to its rightful owner," McRae said. “This is not the state's money, and it doesn't come out of taxpayer pockets. Unclaimed property is your money. It is simply your State Treasury's responsibility to find who it should be returned to and help you claim it.
“I am thrilled to have infused $15 million into Mississippi's economy so far, but I'm calling on every Mississippian to help us return even more.”
McRae encouraged people to visit Treasury.MS.gov to search for their name, a friend's name, or even a church or business' name.
“If you find money that you believe belongs to you, claim it and we'll get to work returning it,” he said.
Unclaimed property is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions and retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner. Search for unclaimed property at
