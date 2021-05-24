TrustCare Health hosted a grand opening on Wednesday at its new Laurel location at 1706 W. 10th St. TrustCare’s physicians and certified nurse practitioners treat illnesses and injuries ranging from allergic reactions, asthma, flu, sinus infections and sore throats to eye and ear infections, abdominal and stomach pain, joint pain and work-related injuries. TrustCare also offers wellness exams, physicals, and allergy testing and treatment. To learn more, visit trustcarehealth.com. (Submitted photo)
