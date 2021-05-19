TrustCare Health, the No. 1-rated walk-in health-care clinic in Mississippi, is making access to quality patient care in Jones County even more convenient with the opening of its newest location at 1706 W. 10th St. in Laurel. Joining TrustCare’s Highway 98 clinic in Hattiesburg, this marks the company’s second location to open in southeast Mississippi.
TrustCare’s highly skilled physicians and certified nurse practitioners treat illnesses and injuries ranging from allergic reactions, asthma, flu, sinus infections and sore throats to eye and ear infections, abdominal and stomach pain, joint pain and work-related injuries. TrustCare also offers wellness exams, physicals, and allergy testing and treatment.
The vision for TrustCare Health’s clinics began in 2012 with the recognition that most Mississippians were not able to receive prompt medical care seven days a week, forcing families to waste time and money in the emergency room for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.
Today, TrustCare Health’s passion for high quality patient care, exceptional customer service and 60 minute-or-less door-to-door times has helped them earn a positive reputation within the communities they serve (earning thousands of online reviews, averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars), and has positioned the company for further expansion into other markets around the state.
“People suffering from illnesses or injuries that are non-life-threatening want to be healed quickly versus prolonging their discomfort by scheduling an appointment or sitting in an emergency room. This is where the value of our unique model is fully realized and appreciated,” said TrustCare President and CEO Warren Herring. “This new location gives residents of Laurel and neighboring communities throughout Jones County the swift access to top-notch healthcare they deserve and need to feel better faster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.