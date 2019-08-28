United Way of the Pine Belt Region’s 2019 campaign kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5. The breakfast celebration will be at 127 Flynt Road in Laurel. Registration is $12 per person.
To RSVP, call Rhonda Gilbert or Linda Cranford at 601-428-8459.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.