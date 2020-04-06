For Mississippi residents who have put off taking care of routine healthcare needs for fear of exposure to COVID-19, a new initiative launched by one of the nation’s largest urgent care providers may provide a solution.
Fast Pace Health, which operates 25 clinics in Mississippi — including clinics in Ellisville, Waynesboro and Magee — launched Fast Pace Telehealth on Monday. This program allows new and established patients to get care for a number of common ailments from their home.
Patients who want care delivered directly to their home, they can visit the company’s website at www.fastpacehealth.com, click on the Telehealth link and follow instructions to register for a virtual visit.
Common ailments that can be diagnosed and treated through the service include cold and flu like symptoms, seasonal allergies, stomach viruses, rashes and skin conditions.
