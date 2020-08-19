President Donald Trump designated 11 counties as as primary natural disaster area, so producers in Jones, Wayne, Smith, Simpson, Amite, Claiborne, Covington, George, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence and Pike counties who suffered losses caused by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred April 22 and April 23 may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
Producers in the contiguous counties of Jasper, Forrest, Clarke, Greene, Lamar, Marion, Perry, Copiah, Franklin, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Stone, Walthall, Warren and Wilkinson are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for the emergency loans is March 9.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available at https://www.farmers.gov/recover.
