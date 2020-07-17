Applications are now being accepted for Walmart’s seventh annual “Open Call” for U.S.-manufactured products, company officials announced.
That gives Mississippi entrepreneurs “a chance to hit it big” and get their products on the shelves of the nation’s largest retailer, according to a press release from Walmart.
Interested businesses have until Aug. 10 to apply for an opportunity to pitch their unique, innovative U.S.-manufactured products to Walmart buyers at an event on Oct. 1. For the first time, the event will take place in a virtual format.
“Walmart believes it can create more American jobs by supporting more American manufacturing,” according to the press release. “Walmart’s Open Call is one way in which the company continues to invest in this commitment.”
Apply at www.walmart-jump.com.
