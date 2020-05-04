Two local companies are handling two of the most anticipated road projects in Laurel this spring.
Walters Construction Company was awarded the contract for the 5th Avenue Overlay and Drainage Improvements Project for just under $2.4 million, it was announced in the City Council’s most recent meeting.
With a bid of $2,397,762.39, Walters came in well under the engineer Neel-Schaffer’s estimate of $2,775,878. Dunn Roadbuilders, which got the contract for the 13th Avenue project ($1.2 million) in the first meeting last month, was also under the estimate with a bid of $2,724,985.
Walters will do milling, overlay and drainage improvements from Central Avenue to Northview Drive on 5th Avenue, according to the resolution that was approved unanimously by the council.
The projects are being paid for with general obligation bonds.
Council President Tony Thaxton mentioned that the March sales tax revenue of $683,080 was a slight increase over last year and the city is in line with collections at this point last fiscal year, with $4.55 million. The city collected almost $9.2 million last fiscal year, which starts in October.
But those numbers are misleading, he said, noting that the Department of Revenue’s payments are always from two months earlier. The collections paid this month are for January sales, before the shelter-in-place orders to combat coronavirus that shut down so many businesses.
“We haven’t begun to feel the sales-tax crunch yet,” he said. “We can expect a significant impact.”
The council, with Anthony Page absent and Stacy Comegys participating by teleconference, also unanimously approved:
• The reappointment of Cathy Shanks as Ward 6’s representative on the Laurel Tree Board and the appointment of at-large representative Cynthia Rahaim to serve the remainder of Jamie Foster’s term on the board (through March 31, 2021) as Ward 4’s representative. Rahaim lives in Ward 4 and Foster has moved from there.
• Tax exemptions for Howard Industries, Inc.
The council also agreed to set May 19 as the date of a public hearing for the owners of the following properties, which have been deemed a public menace by the Inspection Department:
• 615 East 19th St., Deborah Hyde/Omeria Scott;
• 2004 North 5th Ave., Nancy A. Shows;
• 2216 Central Ave., 401(K) Funding RMF LLC;
• 1431 Julian St., Kimberly D. Harris;
• 1205 McConkey St., Cardinal Management Group LLC;
• 1935 North 1st Ave., Stephanie and Byron Morgan Green;
• 2112 North 3rd Ave., Dykes Properties LLC;
• 913 South 14th Ave., Perry and Christy Buxton;
• 906 South 14th Ave., Jeremy Lee Weaver.
The council unanimously voted for the city to proceed with cleaning properties at 912 and 920 South Magnolia St. (Karl Hardy) and 336 North 14th Ave. (RMF Funding LLC) and bill the owners with the costs.
The next council meeting is today (Tuesday) at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.