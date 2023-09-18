Walters joins Laurel Dermatology

Robert W. Walters, MD, PhD, FAAD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Laurel Dermatology.
Walters provides management and care for conditions that affect the skin, hair and nails, including inflammatory skin diseases, benign skin growths and skin cancer. He has a special practice interest in the management of patients at risk of skin cancer, those who have recovered from skin cancer and those with ongoing skin cancer treatment.
Walters received a dual medical and doctoral degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Medical Scientist Training Program in Iowa City, Iowa. He completed an internship in internal medicine at the University of Iowa Department of Medicine in Iowa City, and his residency and fellowship in dermatology at Duke University Department of Medicine Division of Dermatology in Durham, N.C.
Walters is board certified in dermatology by the American Board of Dermatology. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a member of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.
“Dermatology has many tools to help improve the lives of our patients,” he said. “I most enjoy helping patients understand their skin disease and seeing them improve with treatments we institute.”
