Walters joins Laurel Dermatology

Walters

Robert W. Walters, MD, PhD, FAAD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Laurel Dermatology.

Walters provides management and care for conditions that affect the skin, hair and nails, including inflammatory skin diseases, benign skin growths and skin cancer. He has a special practice interest in the management of patients at risk of skin cancer, those who have recovered from skin cancer and those with ongoing skin cancer treatment.

