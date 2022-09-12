Biz, Sanderson donation SCRMC.jpeg

From left, AHA Regional Director Eve Bauer, SCRMC Director of Maternal Child Services Cynthia Bonner and SCRMC Vice President of Clinical and Emergency Services Sherry Brewer. (Photo submitted)

 

The American Heart Association is “committed to bridging the gaps in parent education,” according to a press release announcing the organization’s donation of 20 “Infant CPR Anytime” kits to South Central Regional Medical Center’s Maternal Child Services. The kits were sponsored by Wayne-Sanderson Farms. 

Biz, Sanderson donation SCRMC 2.jpeg

“Infant CPR Anytime” kits are for new parents, grandparents, babysitters, nannies and anyone else who wants to learn infant CPR and basic first aid but does not need a course completion card to meet a job requirement.

Biz, Sanderson donation SCRMC 3.jpeg

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.