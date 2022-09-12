The American Heart Association is “committed to bridging the gaps in parent education,” according to a press release announcing the organization’s donation of 20 “Infant CPR Anytime” kits to South Central Regional Medical Center’s Maternal Child Services. The kits were sponsored by Wayne-Sanderson Farms.
“Infant CPR Anytime” kits are for new parents, grandparents, babysitters, nannies and anyone else who wants to learn infant CPR and basic first aid but does not need a course completion card to meet a job requirement.
“The parents learn CPR before being discharged,” said RN Cynthia Bonner, who is director of Maternal Child Services at SCRMC. “This helps the parents feel comfortable and creates a safer environment for children.”
The kits contain everything needed to learn the life-saving skills of infant CPR and infant choking relief in about 20 minutes at home.
South Central’s Maternal Child Services is a “Baby-Friendly Designated Facility.” SCRMC has approximately 900 births per year. The facility is a Level II NICU with board-certified physician support, has five certified lactation consultants and one international board certified lactation Consultant on staff.
