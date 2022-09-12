wayne sanderson logo

Wayne-Sanderson Farms has unveiled a new brand identity and logo following the recent merger of the two industry leaders. The company’s new identifying mark was “designed to resonate the shared values and business objectives of what is now the third-largest poultry producer in the nation,” company officials announced in a press release.

“It’s an exciting time for our company, our employees and our customers,” said Clint Rivers, Wayne-Sanderson Farms president and CEO. “Bringing two of the best companies in the business together positions us for more sustainable operations, more competitive opportunities and long-term growth for our employees and our business. Our new brand reflects that ambition.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.