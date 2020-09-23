Sanderson Farms recently announced that Romika Wells has been promoted to director of Organization Development and Training.
“Since joining Sanderson Farms, Romika has been a valuable asset to the company. She has held several positions during her tenure, all of which will serve her well as she enters into this new role,” said Lampkin Butts, Sanderson Farms president and COO. “At Sanderson Farms, we believe in promoting from within and feel she will be excellent in this position.”
Wells’ first job was at Sanderson Farms when she was 16 years old.
“My mother worked at the Laurel processing plant and I got my first job answering phones as a summer intern,” she said. “Mom worked for Sanderson Farms from 1971 until 2013. She worked alongside both Joe Sanderson and Lampkin Butts, so I was able to see first-hand that this was a family-oriented place.”
Prior to this role, Wells was an Advanced Trainee III and manager of training. In her new role, Wells will oversee the organization development, training and recruiting departments, assessing the cultural climate of the company and its employees, and instituting organizational changes in the areas of recruitment and training, as necessary.
Before joining Sanderson Farms, Wells practiced law for six years in Birmingham, Ala. A native of Ellisville, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from USM, a Master of Educational Leadership from the UAB and her Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law.
