Scott Kelly proposed his renewable wood solution at the Ellisville City Board meeting to seek its approval for a potential partnership with his business and the city. Based in Crystal Springs, Kelly started Renewable Wood Solutions for a more environmentally friendly way to dispose of the limbs the city collects.
The City of Ellisville currently collects the limbs and disposes them in a landfill. The board eventually has all the wood chipped. However, chipping wood becomes expensive and leaves the city with wood chips to deal with rather than getting rid of the wood entirely. While some cities bury their limbs, research from Mississippi State University has proved that this is not a suitable alternative. The buried limbs will begin to emit methane gas.
“If you have 1,000 tons of wood chipped, you then have 1,000 tons of chips,” explained Kelly. “All you did was change the form of it.”
Kelly’s solution is to burn all of the limbs in the landfill in a machine that produces considerably less smoke than most wood-burning machines. Their air curtain burner is brought onto the sites, and all that is left is ash, which the crew takes with them when they leave. For every cubic yard of wood they burn, they charge $7, Kelly said.
Renewable Wood Solutions got its start in Brookhaven and has moved into Magee, Mount Olive, Seminary and Centerville. In his partnership with Brookhaven, Kelly has saved the city $150,000 and, while Brookhaven requires service twice a year, Ellisville would only need the service once a year.
“You could stockpile your limbs on an acre and a half of land up to nine months until we would come out there and do our business,” said Kelly
The board did not make a decision on the plan.
In the meantime, Renewable Wood Solutions is experimenting with possible uses for the ashes, such as being a potential type of fertilizer.
Other topics were discussed at the board meeting such as concerns with items being left in the cemetery, the bid results of the downtown improvement project, a request for a street light and a city limit sign be put up where the new bridge was built, a potential hire for a state investigator and hiring a new fireman.
