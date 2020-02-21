A Jones County man is facing charges of selling drugs near a church, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Narcotics Division of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Kelvin Chinn, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after Sgts. Jeff Monk and Joel Brogan executed a search warrant at a home on the 500 block of Pleasant Ridge Circle just outside of Ellisville on Thursday afternoon.
They discovered 26.1 grams of individually-packaged cocaine baggies, scales and other items associated with selling drugs, Driskell said. The charge will be enhanced because he was dealing within 1,500 feet of a church, Pleasant Ridge Baptist.
Chinn is a known drug offender and will be facing a sale charge from the Laurel Police Department, Driskell said.
“We don’t deal with cocaine a lot here lately, but that’s a good amount,” he said.
The drug has a street value of approximately $100 per gram.
