A bridge in Beat 2 has been closed for emergency repairs, Supervisor Larry Dykes said in a special meeting on Tuesday morning.
The bridge crosses Reed Brake Branch at the north end of Coon Jefcoat Road, which is a “feeder road” to Highway 84 West at Hebron, Dykes said.
“It has a tremendous amount of traffic,” including school buses, he said. The bridge is supported by 14 timber pilings. Three of those need replacing and 10 are in less-than-good shape, according to the latest inspection. Dykes got an emergency order to go ahead and replace all 14. Supervisors voted in favor of that 4-0. Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys was not at the meeting.
“Next year’s inspection, we’d be right back in the same situation” if the pilings that are on the decline aren’t replaced soon, he said of that decision. The work is being done by Ellis Dozer Service out of Seminary. Since it’s been deemed an emergency, the board wasn’t required to go through the usual bid process.
“I hope it’s not over two weeks,” Dykes said when asked how long the work should take. The bridge crosses Reed Brake Branch between Tate Drive and where Huey P and Sumrall Bridge roads intersect. There are other routes around it that aren’t too far out of the way for residents, Dykes said. The farthest motorists should have to travel out of their way during the closure is approximately eight miles, Engineer Wiley Pickering said.
Dykes met with workers at the site before the 8 a.m. board meeting.
“I just got a call about it at 4 o’clock yesterday,” he said of the inspection that recommended the bridge be closed.
Supervisors from two other districts gave updates on their ongoing bridge projects. The two bridges that are being replaced on Sharon-Moss Road are probably about 60 days from completion, Beat 1 Supervisor Johnny Burnett said. Four gas pipelines go under those bridges that cross Reedy Creek, so that’s made the job complicated. Chris Albritton Construction is “doing a great job,” he said. “We’re pleased with the quality of the work.”
Work on the Bogue Homa Creek bridge on Ovett-Moselle Road is on its final steps, Beat 3 Supervisor Phil Dickerson said. “Weather and the holidays could be a factor,” but there are 16 working days remaining for Chris Albritton Construction to complete that job.
Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs said he fixed more than 40 bridges in the last two years or so but doesn’t have any being repaired right now — but that’s subject to change “any minute if the phone rings,” he said with a laugh. Inspectors with firms that are approved by the Federal Highway Administration
have to do the inspections of bridges with timber pilings, but the counties have to pay for them.
“Where’s the money?” Burnett said. That’s the question he’s been asking since the bridge-closure orders that shut down more than two dozen in Jones County in 2018.
“A lot of our road revenue has been going to that,” Dickerson said.
